Chief Minister attends British-Irish Council Summit
Friday 11th November 2022 1:00 pm
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan attended the British-Irish Council Summit in Blackpool this week.
It was also attended by Rishi Sunak, the first time a Prime Minister has gone to the summit in 15 years.
The summits, held twice per year, saw the nine heads of government meet.
Its membership comprises representatives from the Irish Government, UK Government, Scottish Government, Northern Ireland Executive, Welsh Government, Isle of Man Government, Government of Jersey, and Government of Guernsey.
