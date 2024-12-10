The issue of food security was raised in December’s Tynwald after a weekend of storms which left many supermarket shelves empty.
The Manxman was unable to deliver freight to the island over the weekend as Storm Darragh battered the country.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew Jason Moorhouse asked Chief Minister Alfred Cannan what insights the government has acquired in the light of the takeover of Shoprite and what the Government's opinion is on the taking over of key companies.
While there was discussion on the issue of mergers and takeovers, it turned to food security.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge quizzed Mr Cannan on the issue and what happens if the supply of food from outside the island is hampered for four to five days because of bad weather and whether he is confident there is enough local produce to keep the island going.
Mr Cannan said: ‘The matters of food security continue to be raised. I am confident the island has the capability of delivering food security for our people in emergency situations.
‘Clearly, during periods of significant storms there is travel disruption and that means sometimes goods do not arrive in the island.
‘We have been in far worse situations than we have been this weekend in previous years. In fact, a decade or so ago we went five days in the days before Christmas without supplies getting to the island and we managed and survive and had our Christmas turkeys.’
Mr Cannan also shed light on the impact Tesco’s acquisition of Shoprite stores has had.
He explained: ‘The acquisition of Shoprite’s retail operations by Tesco was always going to have a level of impact on our community.
‘There have been many positives with a substantial level of investment to refresh stores and the substantial addition of jobs created in our food retail sector.
‘There have also been a number of challenges for food producers and suppliers being required to gain the necessary accreditation to meet Tesco’s supplier requirements.
‘Government has been active in ensuring local businesses are heard and have direct access to senior executives within the supermarket.
‘Support, including direct financial assistance has been made available to local food and drink producers to gain the necessary accreditation and get their products into stores should they wish to do so.
‘There remains a choice for consumers to how, when and where they can purchase Manx produce.’
The Isle of Man felt the full force of Storm Darragh over the weekend as winds of up to 80mph downed trees, shut roads and left homes without power.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) were called out to over 160 locations across the island as staff worked to clear more than 200 downed trees.
Mr Cannan took the opportunity at Tynwald to thank all the emergency services and others who worked tirelessly over the weekend to clear roads, restore power and keep people safe.