More than a dozen vehicles at Tesco car park have been issued with enforcement notices which means they will be towed away in 14 days if not moved.
The vehicles, which include Range Rovers, Land Rovers and a Chrysler, have been handed the ‘notice to remove abandoned vehicle’ tickets at the Lake Road parking site by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI).
Media IoM counted 13 cars handed the notices when we went down to take a look on Thursday afternoon. The vehicles appeared to be in a roadworthy state with a mix of high end and more affordable cars.
The DoI’s parking team has taken enforcement action after receiving complaints about abandoned vehicles.
Owners are warned that, unless they remove the abandoned vehicles, the DoI will remove them after 14 days.
While the car park is owned by Tesco, the DoI has the power to deal with vehicles considered to be abandoned on any land, not just public roads.
There has been speculation the cars at Tesco were at Lord Street before it was closed last month as work finally begins the long-awaiting development to create a 14-storey building with leisure, office and residential use.
But the DoI has been unable to confirm whether this is the case.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood said: ‘The department has a duty to deal with vehicles that are illegally parked, especially seemingly abandoned in car parks.
‘We urge vehicle owners to park legally and responsibly, so they don’t inconvenience either residents or impact on businesses.’
