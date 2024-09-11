The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has been in London for his first face-to-face meetings with members of the new UK Government.
He met with Trade Minister Douglas Alexander MP to discuss the new government’s plans to grow international trade.
Mr Cannan also met with Lord Ponsonby, parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice, who has responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the crown dependencies.
The Chief Minister said: ‘It was good to have positive discussions with Douglas Alexander and Lord Ponsonby around our constitutional relationship.
‘There are clear mutual interests in achieving economic growth through the development of new international trading relationships, and in recognising the contribution that island makes to the UK economy.
‘We also discussed the need for the Isle of Man to be fully consulted on policy or legislation that may impact on our status or infrastructure.’
The Chief Minister will also attend the Conservative and Labour party conferences in the UK later this month.