The Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston MHK has met with the Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands Aksel Johannesen in London.
Minister Johnston represented the Isle of Man Government at the Faroe Island’s Flag Day reception and was able to discuss a number of areas of mutual interest with the Faroese Prime Minister.
Minister Johnston said: ‘It was a pleasure to represent the Isle of Man at the reception in London to mark the Faroe Islands Flag Day, which is an important annual celebration for the Faroese people.
‘It was interesting to see how another jurisdiction that is similar in size and outlook to the Isle of Man presents itself and works to engage with neighbouring countries.
‘I was pleased to meet with the Faroese Prime Minister and discuss some of the challenges and opportunities our island nations share around renewable energy, sustainable fisheries, marine management and tourism.
‘We have been able to strengthen the relationship between our islands and discuss potential areas for cooperation.’
There are many historical, geographical and cultural similarities between the Isle of Man and the Faroe Islands.
Both territories gradually moved towards greater autonomy and home rule in the 20th century, and there are shared opportunities and challenges to navigate as autonomous island nations in the 21st century.
The flag of the Faroe Island - Merkið – was recognised by the UK Government in 1940 shortly after British forces occupied the islands following the fall of Denmark to Nazi Germany in World War II.
The UK’s recognition of the flag, which dates from 1919, meant that Faroese ships could sail without using the flag of occupied Denmark.
Flag Day, a public holiday in the Faroe Islands, is marked on April 25 each year to celebrate the close and historic ties between the Faroe Islands and the UK.