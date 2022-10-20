Chief Minister speaks to commons committee
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has spoken to a House of Commons committee about how well the UK represents the island in Brussels post Brexit.
Mr Cannan spoke over video link to the European Scrutiny Committee on the issue during a panel on Wednesday that also included representatives from Guernsey and Jersey, the other crown dependencies.
On the strength of Manx representation in UK discussions on the issue, Mr Cannan said: ‘While historically there may have been some frustrations, actually during the Brexit process and post-Brexit, we’ve found the UK bodies...to have been extremely understanding.’
The discussion touched on the island’s decision not to join the European Union when the UK first joined, instead relying on protocol three to engage with the body on goods and trade.
Mr Cannan also told the committee of the island’s representative in Brussels who works to understand EU stances on key issues and maintaining relationships with EU bodies.
Reflecting on the role that the island played regarding EU law and regulation whilst the UK was a member nation, Mr Cannan explained to the committee that due to protocol three, the island had to conform to EU rules on animal and plant health to continue trade.
The panel is part of a wider inquiry and the chair Sir William Cash MP praised the Chief Minister and the other representatives for a ‘very informative’ session.
