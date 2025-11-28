The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan met with Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis MBE MP in London last week.
As Minister of State for Security, Mr Jarvis’s responsibilities include illicit finance, international and organised crime, and counter terrorism and extremism.
The Chief Minister said: ‘The island stands together with the UK in the fight against illicit finance, and I am most encouraged by the Minister’s commitment to strengthening our cooperation going forward.
‘It is of the utmost importance that we maintain ongoing dialogue to ensure our priorities remain aligned and to reach mutually acceptable outcomes in matters that affect us.’
The meeting was part of the Chief Minister’s wider programme of engagements across Westminster. He also met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor David Lammy MP, and attended a formal dinner at the Palace of Westminster.