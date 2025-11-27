The Chief Minister says he has taken part in ‘positive and constructive’ discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor in London this week.
Alfred Cannan MHK, alongside the Chief Ministers of Jersey and Guernsey, met Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor David Lammy MP in Westminster on Tuesday, November 25.
Discussions focused on countering financial crime and the Crown Dependencies’ progress towards beneficial ownership registers.
The Chief Minister reiterated the island's position of remaining aligned with current international standards on beneficial ownership.
‘We have had very positive discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor this week, representing the Isle of Man’s national interest,’ the Chief Minister commented.
‘It is vitally important that the relationship between the island and the UK remains positive and mutually beneficial. We are all part of the wider British family and we are committed to working closely in the interest of all our nations.’
The UK Lord Chancellor is one of the highest offices of state in the UK, with the office holder having particular responsibility for constitutional affairs. This was the first meeting between the Chief Minister and the new Lord Chancellor since Mr Lammy’s appointment to the office in September.
The meeting formed part of a wider programme of engagements by the Chief Minister, which included meeting officers and members of the UK-Isle of Man (Manx) All-Party Parliamentary Group, a cross-party group of MPs and peers with a common interest in the island.
Mr Cannan also represented the Isle of Man at an inaugural formal dinner in honour of the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.
The event, hosted at the Speaker’s House in the Palace of Westminster, is part of the annual Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council which brings political leaders from Overseas Territories together in London for a week of diplomatic events.