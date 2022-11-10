Chief Minister to attend the British-Irish Council Summit
Thursday 10th November 2022 11:14 am
Isle of Man Chief Minister Alfred Cannan (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan is to attend the British-Irish Council Summit in Blackpool, which takes place throughout the day.
The summits are held twice per year, where the nine heads of government meet.
Rishi Sunak will be the first UK Prime Minister in 15 years to attend the event.
Rishi Sunak (Wikimedia )
The British-Irish Council was established as part of the multi-party agreement reached in Belfast on April 10 1998.
Its membership comprises representatives from the Irish Government; UK Government; Scottish Government; Northern Ireland Executive; Welsh Government; Isle of Man Government; Government of Jersey and Government of Guernsey.
