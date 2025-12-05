A further support session is being held next week for people who still rely on the MiCard system, as the government continues efforts to help users move to new payment arrangements before the scheme ends.
The drop-in session will take place at the Social Security office at Markwell House, Market Street, Douglas, on Wednesday 10 December between 9.30am and 12.30pm.
Representatives from HSBC, Lloyds Bank International, Barclays Bank and Isle of Man Bank will attend, alongside Social Security officers, to advise people who do not have a bank account or have previously struggled to open one.
The government said the session is aimed at the remaining MiCard users who have not yet switched to other payment methods.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson told the House of Keys recently that these efforts had already prompted significant progress.
He said: ‘A number of planned outreach work streams have taken place over the past few weeks, which include letters, contact by telephone, and drop-in sessions at Markwell House, where customers have received support in opening basic bank accounts.
‘Following these activities, we expect at least 261 forms will be returned over next week, which will enable customers to transfer the payment of their benefits from MiCard onto the payments into their existing bank accounts.’
The Treasury Minister confirmed that a further 25 people are in the process of visiting a bank or have appointments booked to open an account while more than 260 people confirmed that they will now provide bank details to receive payments directly.
However, a number of people remain unable to open or use a bank account.
Dr Allinson said those cases will be supported through the Payment Exception Service, which has now been extended to include the temporary provision of a new MiCard for use after the current system ends.
Eligible customers will receive a letter allowing them to enrol for a replacement MiCard during December at a post office. This will allow continued cash collection of benefits or state pension after January 1, 2026.
As of last month, 843 people were still relying on MiCard, although 118 of those also receive some benefits into a bank account.
The closure of the long-running MiCard system has been the subject of repeated questions in the House of Keys and Tynwald. The scheme had been due to end on December 21, 2025 but was extended to New Year’s Eve following concerns that some recipients might be left without access to cash.
Last month, Tynwald approved a resolution brought by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan that will allow people who cannot access a bank account to continue using MiCard beyond the cut-off date.
Dr Allinson said officers will continue making phone calls and arranging home visits where necessary to ensure no-one loses access to their benefits. Any MiCard user who has not yet contacted the division will receive government cheques from the New Year, which can be paid into a bank account or cashed at any post office.