Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has paid tribute to the more than 1,100 aspiring young sportspeople that took part in Saturday’s annual Manx Youth Games.
Mr Cannan said: ‘Big congratulations to all the young athletes who took part in such a memorable celebration of talent and camaraderie.
‘Your dedication to sportsmanship and teamwork was truly inspiring. Well done to each and every one of you.’
The Games, which are sponsored by Sporting Club Isle of Man, are the island’s biggest multi-sport event.
Youngsters between the ages of six and 15 have been training weekly in 15 various sports across the island since late January, culminating in the Games at the weekend.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister of Education, Sport and Culture added: 'It’s the biggest event of its kind on the Isle of Man and it’s great to see so many young people getting involved.
'Lifelong learning and sustainability are key objectives in our Island Plan, and the Sporting Club Manx Youth Games is a shining example of what the island’s community is capable of.’