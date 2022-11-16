Child injured after finding bag of used hypodermic needles
A seven year old was treated at Noble’s Hospital for a needle puncture injury yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) after they found a bag of used hypodermic needles that had been discarded in the grounds of Henry Bloom Noble School.
The child came across the bag in an area of grass next to the primary school’s artificial pitch, behind the ambulance station and close to the end of Hillside Avenue.
A police spokesperson said: ‘This has caused untold worry and concern to the family of the child.
‘The unknown person responsible for this has recklessly discarded these needles without any thought for anyone but themselves nor about the dangers of discarding used needles in an area where children are known to be.
‘We are appealing to all users of hypodermic needles to use clinics or specialist sharps bins to safely and properly dispose of your used needles.’