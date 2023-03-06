Schools from all over the island took part in World Book Day.
Created by UNESCO in 1995 to celebrate books and reading, it has since been taken up by over 100 countries.
The first World Book Day in the UK took place in 1997 to encourage young people to read more.
The annual initiative was launched by then prime minister Tony Blair to help to improve reading and writing standards.
According to the charity World Book Day, reading for pleasure is the biggest indicator of a child’s future success, more than family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income.
The founder of World Book Day in the UK, Baroness Gail Rebuck, said: ‘We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then, that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting and has the power to transform lives.’
