A children’s playground in Douglas is set to benefit from a £25,000 grant from the Manx Lottery Trust.
The cash boost will pay to replace a cabin at Isle of Play’s Lester’s Yard Adventure Playground which has fallen into disrepair and no longer meets the needs of the children and families who use the site.
The new building will offer a much-needed upgrade, providing a larger, more versatile space for play, learning, and therapeutic support.
Isle of Play is a charity founded in 2018 which promotes and provides play opportunities for all children on the Isle of Man.
The charity’s Lester’s Yard is located in the Hills Ward area of Douglas and has been a community hub since it opened in 2019.
Built from recycled materials, it offers a unique, open space where children are encouraged to play freely, explore their creativity, and develop confidence.
The planned new building will feature a large social room, allowing Isle of Play to accommodate more children, particularly during colder months when outdoor play is less practical.
In addition to the social space, the building will include a community kitchen where children can take part in cooking lessons, learn about healthy eating, and prepare meals together.
Charity bosses say the will enhance the existing meal program and provide an opportunity for children to develop life skills in a supportive setting.
A key feature of the new facility will be a dedicated therapeutic suite, allowing Isle of Play to expand its mental health support services. This space will be designed for one-to-one play therapy sessions, helping children process their emotions, build resilience, and develop coping strategies.
To ensure the building meets the needs of all its users, it will also include gender-specific toilets, a disabled access toilet, and a larger storage room for tools and resources.
A separate office space will be created for the charity’s administrative tasks, providing secure document storage and a quiet area for staff. The design will also include a separate entrance, allowing therapeutic sessions and general play to run simultaneously without interruption.
Chris Gregory from Isle of Play said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for their generous support. This new building will enable us to expand our services and continue providing a safe and creative environment for local children. We are excited about the impact it will have on both the children who use our services and the broader community.’
Stephen Turner, Chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘Isle of Play’s Lester’s Yard provides a unique and valuable resource for children in Douglas, offering them not only a place to play but a supportive community space. We are pleased to assist them in building a facility that will further enhance the services they provide.’
The funding was awarded through the Manx Lottery Trust’s thematic programme, Space to Thrive, which supports projects that contribute to the wellbeing and development of individuals and communities across the Isle of Man.