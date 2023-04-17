Young people in the Isle of Man are setting up and taking part in fights to film them and share them on social media.
The police are so concerned they have issued a warning to parents.
A force spokesman said: 'It appears that young people are also taking images of their bodies and sharing these also via social media.
'Not only can the sender and receiver of such images be committing offences but young people are also being harmed whether they willingly or are forced to do such.'
The police asked parents to talk to their children about their safety online and off and report any instances to the relevant social media platform provider and police if they feel a child is or has been harmed.
'It is not an invasion of your child's privacy if it is keeping them safe,' the spokesman said.