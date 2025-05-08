The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK recently represented the Isle of Man at the Channel Islands’ Liberation Day event, which this year marked the 80th anniversary of the end of occupation of the islands.
MPs, Lords and members of the diplomatic community, including several ambassadors, attended the gathering at Speaker’s House in the Palace of Westminster, London.
The Chief Minister said: ‘I was honoured to attend the Channel Islands’ Liberation Day event, which is part of the wider VE Day celebrations.
‘It was an excellent opportunity to meet with representatives from the diplomatic community, many European countries, as well as Members of the Houses of Commons and Lords, and officials from the UK Government.’
The Chief Minister attended the event as part of a wider programme of engagements.