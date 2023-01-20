A yellow weather warning for ice is in place in the Isle of Man until midday.
The areas most at risk are higher ground above around 1,000ft (304m), as well as sheltered low-lying spots in central, eastern or southern parts of the island.
The forecast:
A chilly start to the day with a risk some icy patches and possibly an isolated shower at first, then a dry and sunny day ahead with light winds and a top temperature reaching 7°C.
Cloudy tomorrow but still dry for much of the day, then outbreaks of light rain and drizzle arriving later in the evening or overnight. Fresh southerly winds with a top temperature up to 8°C.
Sunrise: 8:24am
Sunset: 4:35pm
Outlook
Remaining cloudy on Sunday with outbreaks of light rain, a fresh southerly wind and a top temperature of 10°C.