Yet another weather warning has been issued with heavy rain expected to cause some flooding on already saturated ground.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued the yellow warning, which will be in place from midnight on Sunday until 6am on Monday. The warning is a weather advisory at present as the situation is subject to change.
There have been several weather warnings over the last couple of weeks including a rare red warning for coastal overtopping and an amber warning for strong winds earlier in the week due to Storm Bram.
In issuing the latest warning, forecaster David Britton said: ‘Outbreaks of rain on Sunday (and into Monday) will be persistent throughout much of the day, with some heavy bursts of rain also possible at times.
‘Details on the amounts may change over the coming days (hence this only being a weather advisory) but there is the potential for 30-40mm to accumulate during this period, with potentially up to 40-50mm on the hills.
‘With oversaturated ground across much of the island at present, this could present some issues and likely to cause surface water flooding in places. This will continue to be monitored across the weekend, and a full warning may be issued as necessary.’
Rain is also expected on Saturday afternoon after a reasonably dry start with highs of 12C. Sunday is expected to be windy with outbreaks of rain with highs of 13C.