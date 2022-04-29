Chilly at first, but sunny and dry

How you can read your Isle of Man Courier, page by page, right now online

A chilly start but dry again today, with good spells of sunshine and light winds. Feeling pleasantly warm by this afternoon, with temperatures rising to about 14 Celsius.

Outlook

Dry at first on Saturday but cloud soon increasing and then rain developing mid to late afternoon, turning heavier in the evening with hill fog and a freshening southwesterly breeze. The rain will peter out on Sunday morning, with bright or sunny intervals arriving in the afternoon.