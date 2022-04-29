Chilly at first, but sunny and dry
Friday 29th April 2022 6:18 am
The view of Snaefell at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A chilly start but dry again today, with good spells of sunshine and light winds. Feeling pleasantly warm by this afternoon, with temperatures rising to about 14 Celsius.
Outlook
Dry at first on Saturday but cloud soon increasing and then rain developing mid to late afternoon, turning heavier in the evening with hill fog and a freshening southwesterly breeze. The rain will peter out on Sunday morning, with bright or sunny intervals arriving in the afternoon.
Sunrise: 5:47am Today Sunset: 8:46pm Today
