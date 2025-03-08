A Peel woman has become the first female lifeboat coxswain in the 139-year history of the town’s station.
Chloe Spooner recently qualified in the role and can now lead the station’s Shannon-class lifeboat.
The 27 year old has volunteered with the emergency service since she was 17 and now becomes one of the youngest women in the RNLI to become a Shannon coxswain.
A spokesperson for the station said: ‘A keen scuba diver since the age of 12, Chloe appreciates the lifesaving work of the RNLI and is grateful she is able to contribute to it.
‘As coxswain, she will be in command of the lifeboat, whether on exercise or conducting search and rescue operations, taking responsibility for the safety of casualties and crew.
‘Achieving her goal has meant many months of study, intense training and assessment for Chloe.
‘While she supports her fellow crew members as the station’s training coordinator, Chloe has similarly enjoyed their help and encouragement along her journey.
‘International Women’s Day is also the moment to recognise and thank the many other women who volunteer their skills, time and enthusiasm to Peel Lifeboat: the fundraisers, shop workers, water safety officer and shore crew - which includes two SLARS drivers, a head launcher and another training officer.’