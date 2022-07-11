Choir sings movie soundtracks

The Ballacottier school choir are teaming up with manx Concert Brass and the Manx Youth Band

A leading Manx brass band is joining forces with a school choir to present a night of music from the movies this weekend.

Manx Concert Brass and the Manx Youth band will team up with the award-winning young singers from the Ballacottier School choir to present ‘Music from the Silver Screen’, which takes place at the Villa Marina Royal Hall on Saturday, July 16, from 7.30pm.

Band chairman Philip Shimmin said: ‘This is an event we are immensely looking forward to and it’s a pleasure to welcome Ballacottier School Choir as our official guests who, along with members of the Manx Youth Band, really are prime examples of the young talent we have in the island.

‘It will truly be a collection of some of the most famous songs and themes from the world’s greatest films and, of course, while a wide repertoire is planned, no concert like this would be complete without two of the most successful movie franchises ever so expect some Bond music and to hear the band bring some of the most enchanting moments from Harry Potter to life.’