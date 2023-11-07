Trinity Methodist Church is likely to be the first church in the island that allows same sex marriage.
It comes after a council meeting held on November 2, where it was agreed unanimously that an application should be submitted to register the building for same sex marriage.
Same sex marriage has been legal in the Isle of Man since 2016.
Trinity Methodist Church issued a statement which says: ‘This decision is the culmination of a faith journey lasting more than 30 years.
‘In 1993, the Methodist Conference (the governing body of the Methodist Church in Britain) stated that it recognises, affirms and celebrates the participation and ministry of lesbians and gay people in the Church.
‘A 2019 report affirmed that the basis of all significant relationships is commitment and self-giving love and proposed that marriage could be defined as an exclusive relationship of life-long intention between any two people.
‘In 2021, the Methodist Conference took the decision to accept the principle of same-sex marriage.
‘This decision allows any Methodist Church whose congregation decides to do so to begin the process of registering their building for the solemnisation of same-sex marriages.’
The conference also voted to recognise, accept, and celebrate the love and commitment of unmarried cohabiting couples.
Reverend Dr Janet Corlett, leader of the team of Ministers at Trinity told Manx Radio: ‘Trinity has been pushing for some time to have the discussion to reach this decision to register Trinity.’
She said that the registries in the Isle of Man have a letter from the Methodist Church nationally saying that churches are permitted to register for same-sex marriage.
But it is the trustees of each building who make that decision, it is not the ministers, it is each individual church.
It is down to the individual churches to come forward if they want to register.
Pam Gold, Methodist Church Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Officer told Manx Radio: ‘I see this now as a great step forward for the church.
‘When I came out I had to leave my place of worship, I was given a choice to either have counselling and prayer for deliverance, or I was asked to leave the church, and of course I left the church, I wasn’t going to put myself forward for that.
‘So I have got a real heart for the work for including LGBT people in the church.’
Trinity Methodist Church is located on Bucks Road in Douglas.