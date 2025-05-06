The following drivers have appeared in court recently charged with motoring offences.
* A 31-year-old Ramsey man has been fined £500 for driving without insurance.
Elliott William James Cureton, of Stanley Mount East, also had his licence endorsed by magistrates with seven points.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court the defendant was stopped by police while driving at Ramsey Hairpin on November 12.
He was given five days to produce insurance, but later produced a certificate with a start date of November 14.
The court also heard he had outstanding parking fines of £1,400.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per month, and must also pay £50 per month for the parking fines at the same time.
* In a separate case, Shane David Conner has been fined £400 for having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
The 32-year-old of Glenview Terrace, Port Erin, admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £179 for a vehicle recovery fee, plus £59 for a test centre examination.
The offence was committed on October 30 last year, while the defendant was driving a BMW on Quarterbridge Road in Douglas.
He was stopped by police and numerous faults were found with the vehicle after it was taken to the test centre.
Conner was represented in court by duty advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who said that the defendant said he had not noticed the defects.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.
* In a separate case, 28-year-old Evthokios Laou has been fined £650 for driving without insurance.
He was stopped by police while he was driving a Volkswagen Fox, on January 11, at Saddle Road in Douglas.
The court heard he had insurance for the vehicle but was working as a delivery driver for a takeaway, and was not insured for business purposes.
Laou admitted the offence and said that it was a new job and only his second shift, but accepted he should have checked his vehicle was covered for business.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with four points and ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The defendant, who lives at Market Hill in Douglas, will pay at a rate of £100 per month.
* In a separate case, 19-year-old Ewan Douglas-Beveridge has been fined £850 for driving without insurance and failing to display his R plates.
He appeared before magistrates recently admitting both offences.
His licence was also endorsed with five penalty points and his R plate period extended until April 2026.
The court heard that police stopped Douglas-Beveridge while he was driving a Ford Focus, on January 21, at Hawarden Avenue in Douglas.
He said that he had bought the vehicle that day and had only just collected it.
Douglas-Beveridge, of Crosby Terrace, Douglas, was insured for another vehicle and said that he had mistakenly believed he would be insured for the new car also.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.