Volunteers from St George’s Church in Douglas have raised £500 for The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) after hosting a series of community lunches.
The monthly events, held at All Saints Church Hall in Alexander Drive, each had a theme and matching menu. There was no charge to attend, although donations were welcomed.
Mandy Karsa, the Isle of Man fundraiser for the charity, attended the first of the church’s weekly Lent lunches to receive the cheque.
Lent lunches are being held every Monday at All Saints Hall until March.