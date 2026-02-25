Bus drivers have warned they will stage a further 20 days of strike action unless an agreement is reached with the Department of Infrastructure (DoI).
The news comes as the current 10-day walkout reaches its halfway point.
Members of Unite the Union are currently on their fifth consecutive day of walkouts in a dispute with the DoI over pay and proposed changes to terms and conditions.
The industrial action follows months of negotiations between the two sides.
The strike, which began on Saturday, has involved all ‘big bus’ drivers and led to a significantly reduced service across the island.
Three picket lines were established at the main depots in Ramsey, Douglas and Port Erin, with the first picketers arriving at 4am on the opening day.
According to the union, members are manning the lines on a rotational basis.
As things stand, the current walkout runs from February 21 to March 3.
However, the DoI has now confirmed that if no agreement is reached, further strike action is scheduled to take place from March 6 to March 10, March 13 to March 17, March 20 to March 24 and March 27 to March 31.
In a statement, the department said that in this year’s pay settlement bus drivers received a 3% pay increase.
It said that following that agreement, Unite had sought changes to drivers’ terms and conditions which would have the effect of significantly increasing pay.
The department stated that the average Bus Vannin driver has median take-home pay of £36,000 per year.
It added that it had ‘actively and positively engaged’ in discussions on the basis that changes to working practices could lead to improved operational efficiency, and that six pay offers had been made to try to resolve the dispute.
The department said negotiations are continuing with the support of the Manx Industrial Relations Service and stressed that it must ensure ‘good value on behalf of the taxpaying public, whilst ensuring fair salary is on offer to bus drivers’. It noted that the Bus Vannin service is subsidised by taxpayers by around £7 million per year.
Contingency timetables have been in place throughout the strike, with the department stating that some core services to Noble’s Hospital and key routes between the towns and Douglas have been maintained.
Reports from the Departments of Health and Social Care and Education, Sport and Culture, along with police and highways officials, have indicated ‘no significant issues’, although additional traffic has been reported around schools.
The department said service levels have varied day to day depending on driver availability, with passengers kept informed via the Bus Vannin website, social media channels and the FindMyBus app.
On Tuesday night, Unite’s regional coordinating officer Debbie Halsall said: ‘We received what Bus Vannin are calling an “offer”. It was delivered over the phone. We rejected it.’
She added that the proposal ‘is weaker than the position discussed last week’ and ‘does not deal with the core issues’.
Ms Halsall said the dispute centres on ‘fair, consolidated and pensionable pay’ and insisted the union remains open to further talks, but warned: ‘Offering less than before does not move this dispute forward.’
Unite have been approached for further comment.
For the latest up to date information on the drivers’ walkout and bus service disruption, you can follow our dedicated live blog running throughout the industrial action at iomtoday.co.im.