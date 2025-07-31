Douglas City Centre Management (DCCM) has fired back at claims that there’s nowhere to park in the capital, and says the numbers tell a very different story.
In April this year, DCCM asked the Manx public what would encourage them to spend more time in Douglas, whether for shopping, socialising, or leisure.
The overwhelming response? Parking. More of it. Cheaper. Or ideally, free.
But after conducting two on-the-ground surveys during peak times in key public car parks, DCCM now says the perceived lack of spaces may be more myth than reality.
According to their findings, there were an average of more than 250 spaces available during weekday lunchtimes and over 500 spaces free on Saturday lunchtimes, not exactly the picture of a city in parking crisis.
‘There’s a risk that when people constantly hear there’s “no parking”, they simply avoid coming into the city centre,’ said a DCCM spokesperson.
‘That perception is not only inaccurate but can be potentially damaging to our economy.’
‘Although many residents perhaps don’t know where to find the best available spaces, we are very pleased to confirm there isn’t anything close to a lack of parking in the city centre.
‘The findings from these surveys have really helped to highlight the myth around parking and we’re grateful for the public’s input.
‘Now we’re in a better position to help point people in the right direction.’
Among the DCCM’s recommended options are two hours of free disk parking on Level 1 of Chester Street car park, weekday and weekend availability at Drumgold Street, and a £2 all-day fee at Shaw’s Brow on Saturdays and Sundays.
But the backlash comes during a period of major change in Douglas’s parking landscape, most notably the closure of the unmanaged car park at the former Lord Street bus station site.
For years, the site functioned as a free-for-all: no markings, no signage, and very few rules.
While drivers occasionally found themselves boxed in, the site’s central location and total lack of charges made it a popular, if slightly chaotic. option.
That all changed in June when barriers were installed, and vehicles were ordered off the land.
The area is now under the control of Lord Street Development SPV Limited, who say plans for the site, including a cinema, apartments, and a new bus terminal, are nearing completion, with construction hoped to begin before the end of the year.
The loss of the Lord Street site and a lack of parking options in general have frustrated many local traders and businesses.
Fork It, a popular deli café on Victoria Street, recently posted on social media: ‘Parking is clearly an issue for our local residents being able to access town.
‘Free parking on the promenade all year round – not just at Christmas – would be a great start.’
Their call was echoed by other city centre businesses including The Eatery and Capone’s diner, both of whom said parking concerns are hurting footfall.
In response, DCCM said it’s already looking at further improvements as part of its upcoming City Centre Strategy, including the possibility of free parking during peak shopping times, and better provision for disabled and parent-child spaces.
‘We’ve been working through your comments and taking them on board,’ the spokesperson added.
‘Some we can action fairly quickly, others will take a little longer – but in the meantime, we need to correct the record: there IS parking in Douglas – and lots of it.’