Claims that an entire Isle of Man Government department had been overpaid for years were aired during this morning’s House of Keys sitting.
It came after MHK for Douglas North, John Wannenburgh, asked the Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan how many public sector staff had been overpaid during the last three years.
Ms Lord-Brennan told Mr Wannenburgh that a written answer had been provided on the subject, saying wage payments made to staff in her department were 98% accurate.
But Mr Wannenburgh then claimed that he had heard of a situation where an entire government department had been overpaid for a number of years.
In an email sent to Mr Wannenburgh following the questions, Ms Lord-Brennan said she was not aware of the claim but pledged to commission an investigation.
She said: ‘It will be of great concern to all taxpayers to hear assertions in the House of Keys this morning that a whole department of Government has been overpaid without challenge or recourse and that an employee or indeed a whole division has been overpaid for five years, again without any challenge or specifics being raised directly (or otherwise) to my knowledge.
‘These matters and others raised this morning would indeed be of great concern if accurate and would have to be investigated based on specifics and information being supplied.
‘I am particularly concerned at the size of the largest individual overpayments.’