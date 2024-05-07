Potential plans for a new motorsport themed cafe and media centre in the heart of the capital have been unveiled.
Media company 3 Wheeling, an official Isle of Man TT title sponsor and sidecar media partner, revealed details of the scheme in a special announcement online.
The people behind the firm are currently working to transform part of a four-storey building on Wellington Street in Douglas ready for the new venture.
As part of the scheme, the ground floor of the site could be turned into a motorsport themed cafe and 3 Wheeling merchandise shop.
American businessman and 3 Wheeling founder Chris Beauman, who is one of the people behind the project, said the venue would be a ‘great place for tourists and locals who love motorsports to hang out.’
The huge basement floor of the building was formerly the home of the Fiesta Havana nightclub.
As part of the project, that floor will be transformed into a giant event auditorium and media studio.
Once built, the venue will feature a 112-seater conference facility kitted-out with a 6m wide digital screen.
An event breakout area, a boardroom, team rooms, a photography studio and podcasting lounge will take up the rest of the space.
3 Wheeling, a media company dedicated to producing content centered on the sport of three-wheeled racing, was founded in 2015.
Mr Beauman said that 3 Wheeling has had to temporarily suspend operation of its online merchandise shop due to the ‘big moves’ related to the project.
However, he reassured fans that the store would be relaunched soon after this year’s Isle of Man TT.
Magazzino, a homeware, furnishings and furniture store, currently takes up residency on the ground floor of the building.
In years gone by, that space was previously home to a branch of the popular Slug and Lettice pub chain.