A drink-driver, who was already disqualified, has been fined £2,000 and given a further two-year ban.
Alan Robinson was previously banned in 2004 but had not retaken his test as the court had ordered.
He failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 56 after he was stopped by police while he was driving a Ford Transit van.
In court, he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving while disqualified and was fined £1,000 for each offence.
Magistrates also ordered the 58-year-old joiner to take an extended test at the end of his ban and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on April 23 at 4.30pm, police were on patrol at Derby Square in Douglas.
They stopped Robinson while he was driving his Ford Transit Connect van.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and failed a roadside breathalyser test.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, the defendant failed a further test with the reading of 56, above the legal limit of 35.
Checks also revealed that he only held an expired provisional Isle of Man licence.
The court heard that Robinson had been disqualified in the Isle of Man in 2004 for 30 months, with an order to retake his test at the end of the ban.
A probation report said that the defendant had been struggling in recent years with health issues and by his own admission, had been drinking more.
The report said that Robinson had been pro-active and was working with Motiv8 and had been referred to the Drug and Alcohol Team.
He was said to be unable to work at the moment but was not claiming benefits and was a joiner by trade.
The report concluded that Robinson, who lives at Murray’s Road, did not require further support or any supervision.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that the offence had been a lapse of judgement.
Mr Taylor said that Robinson said he had not driven here since his ban, but earlier this year had purchased the van for work purposes.
The advocate said that Robinson still held a valid UK licence and could drive anywhere in the world except for the Isle of Man, as the reciprocal agreement with the UK regarding bans had not come into force until 2005, so he had not been disqualified there.
Mr Taylor said that the alcohol reading was not a very high level and that Robinson had ‘had one more than he should have done’.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.