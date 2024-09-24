Living Hope says it takes safeguarding concerns seriously after worrying allegations involving claims of ‘psychological abuse’ were raised by members of the church.
The concerns centre on the religious movement’s affiliation to the Four12 global network of churches and its connection to the South African-based Joshua Generation, another member church under the Four12 umbrella.
A message from an unknown source was sent anonymously to many members of the church group just before the Four12 conference at Villa Marina in July which warned about an ‘attractive organisation with a dark underbelly’.
It included a link to a critical documentary released on a South African streaming platform which featured interviews with current and former members of the Joshua Generation.
A spokesperson for the Joshua Generation said the documentary series featured numerous ‘defamatory accusations’ aimed at the church and its leadership.
But Media Isle of Man has been told by a congregation member that Living Hope has become more and more joined with Four12 ‘apostolic movement’ and in terms of its practices is ‘now almost indistinguishable’.
They said: ‘A group of us from Living Hope are very worried about this and would like to warn others in the community about these organisations.
‘Many of us are worried and feel stuck.
‘We are not physically trapped, but this psychological abuse makes us feel that we have no option but to stay.’
They claimed: ‘There are persistent and subtle mind control practices in Living Hope which leave us feeling that we can’t rely on our own judgements or interpretations of scripture, only the judgements and interpretations of the leaders.
‘Anyone who does not conform to their thinking is labelled as rebellious and there is no room for critical thought. The thrust is always one of obedience to the leaders, you feel you have no choice.
‘Those that contemplate moving to a different church are told that to do so would be to essentially renounce their faith in God.’
Living Hope describes itself as a vibrant community of ‘believers with a passion for God.’
Latest accounts show that annual donations to Living Hope by church members topped £1m for the first time last year.
It has eight congregations dotted around the island and also hosts a radio programme which is broadcast on Manx Radio every Sunday evening.
The church’s annual report describes Four12, whose leader Andrew Selley is founder of Joshua Generation, as having a ‘similar vision and values’ to Living Hope.
Two of Living Hope’s leaders are directors of Four12 Global NPC. Neither are paid by or have any financial interest in Four12.
The congregation member, who was anxious to remain anonymous, told Media Isle of Man: ‘All other churches are criticised and in their eyes are not operating under the blessing of God as they profess Living Hope and Four12 to be. This has been the experience of many people in our church.’
They added: ‘We are afraid of becoming isolated from our friends and community if we do decide to leave because there is an attitude of “if you’re not with us you’re against us”.
‘That is not true for all members of Living Hope as there are many wonderful people in this church. A huge proportion of Living Hope congregants agree with these problems but we aren’t listened to. Any fair challenge is seen as an attack on the leaders.’
‘There is a conveyor belt of people leaving and a long line of people labelled as rebellious, including people who have faithfully served in the church for years.
‘There is a serious problem of ownership and control in this church. I have to say that this is not a normal church.’
A second individual linked to Living Hope, who also asked to remain anonymous, endorsed those comments. They said: ‘Some of the elders have tried to divide my family using devious methods. I feel like I can’t say anything officially as I worry I will be shamed.
‘They don’t accept that these behaviours are wrong.’
Four12 has dismissed the allegations put forward by the Living Hope members interviewed by Media Isle of Man, suggesting they were ‘one-sided views’ voiced by ‘often disgruntled members.’
But a spokesperson for Living Hope said: ‘Living Hope’s greatest desire is to share the good news of the love and forgiveness of sins through Jesus Christ, within the Isle of Man and the nations of the world. In this, we partner with 800+ congregations around the world who are all part of a movement of churches called Four12 Global.
‘The leadership is submitted to one another (Ephesians 5:21) but ultimately to the Scriptures, and they lead with accountability and transparency. Because people believe differently, there are many churches and denominations around the world, and people are free to go to the church or denomination that best fits their beliefs.
‘People leave churches, denominations and movements for various reasons, but as your previous recent article identified, Living Hope is actually in a season of significant growth and health.
‘Living Hope has a robust, public safeguarding policy. We are part of the wider ecumenical safeguarding team within Churches Alive In Mann (CAiM).
‘We take any safeguarding concerns seriously and would advise individuals to raise them with the CAiM team, or with the appropriate authorities if they do not feel they are comfortable to raise them through internal processes.’
The Living Hope spokesperson denied as ‘upsetting and hurtful’ allegations that members are ‘judged stringently’ on attendance and marked down if they don’t go.
She said this was ‘simply untrue’, adding: ‘We are, of course, aware of who attends our services for care and pastoral purposes, but there is neither a judgement nor any score card.’
A spokesperson for Four12 said: ‘Four12 is a global partnership of churches, working together to build healthy churches according to the pattern of Scripture.
‘As a movement and as churches, our heart is to love God and to love people with the love of Christ (Matthew 22:36-39).
‘This is a command we take very seriously, knowing that we will give an account to God for how we loved and cared for His own (Hebrews 13:17).
‘In the circumstances, we reject in the strongest terms any suggestions of emotional, psychological or spiritual abuse, which does not reflect the heart of God and would not be tolerated within our movement or churches.
‘It is also false that people are pressured not to leave church.
‘While it is always sad to see people we have come to know and love as “family” leave the church, the reality is that anyone is free to leave any of our partnering churches at any time and for whatever reason as they choose.
‘This is between them and God, and our hope is always that – even if they no longer want to walk with us – that they would find another healthy movement or church where they can give themselves.’