Some of the island’s leading employers met with young people at the Villa Marina as part of the 2025 Graduate and Young Professional Fair.
The event, organised by Locate Isle of Man, took place on Wednesday aimed to showcase the range of career opportunities available across sectors and help young people build connections with prospective employers.
Headline sponsor Zurich International was among several organisations represented at the event.
The company’s team spoke to students and recent graduates about career development and the variety of roles available within the financial services sector – including opportunities that may not traditionally be associated with the industry.
Emma Ames, who joined Zurich during the pandemic, said events such as the fair are vital in helping young people better understand the opportunities available to them locally.
‘We know that young people are leaving the island, and part of it is going to be that they don't know what is out there,’ she said.
Capital International Group attended the event as the fair’s sustainability partner.
Lucy Knox, who has worked at the firm for three years, said: ‘I think the fair is a prime example of supporting the young talent here on the island.
‘There are so many successful individuals, whether that be in business or their own innovative ideas. It's a perfect opportunity for us to be sponsoring and supporting the young talent here on the island.’
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston said the event was an important part of efforts to retain and attract young people to the island by raising awareness of the opportunities available to them.
‘We think it’s really important we get the message out that the Isle of Man’s an exciting place to be. We want to showcase what great opportunities there are here,’ he said.