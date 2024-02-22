Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has claimed that there is a ‘salt bin war’ going on between members of Tynwald.
The claim was made after David Ashford, MHK for Douglas North, enquired about what criteria the DoI use when allocating salt bins to certain areas across the island during Wednesday’s Tynwald sitting.
Mr Crookall claimed that salt bins are in ‘high demand’, and that his department receives multiple requests to implement them from members of the public, MHKs and businesses.
After Jason Moorhouse, MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, asked why there was a lack of salt bins outside Malew Church, Mr Crookall said: ‘There seems to be a salt bin war going on between some members at the moment asking for lots of bins around their areas.
‘Due to the high number of requests for these bins, it is essential that highway services adopts a criteria for assessing the need for additional salt bins across the island’s roads.
‘This criteria includes the severity of the road, sharp bends, surface water, uneven surfaces, approximate traffic flows and pedestrian volumes, as well as the proximity of schools and public bus routes.
‘It also has to be considered what space is available for the salt bin to be added, as well as a safe space close to the bin for it to be refilled when needed.’
Mr Crookall also confirmed that a review of all the existing salt bins has taken place over the last few months, which has identified damaged and smaller bins that need to be replaced with larger ones.
Talking about the importance of the bins, Mr Crookall said: ‘I received a phone call a couple of months ago from an elderly lady in Peel who lives in a residential home.
‘She phoned to complain that there was no salt in the salt bin at her home, and that she enjoys spreading the salt so that other people are kept safe. This is why they’re important.’