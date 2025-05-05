Ryan Alexander Woodworth appeared before magistrates on May 1 and also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.
Magistrates sentenced the 18-year-old to 18 weeks custody, suspended for two years, and also put him under a two-year supervision order.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that, on June 16 last year, a juvenile, who is too young to be named, cycled to Ronaldsway Airport at 2.30am.
He stole a Land Rover that was parked there and then picked up Woodworth.
They were then said to have gone to land behind Turkeyland and driven three stolen cars.
Woodworth was initially charged with three counts of taking a vehicle without consent, which he denied, but then agreed to plead guilty when the charges were changed to being a passenger, as he said he hadn't driven the cars.
The duo were later arrested and 0.9 grams of cannabis was found in Woodworth’s sock.
He was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to questions.
In court, Woodworth, of Victoria Road, was represented by advocate Paul Glover, who said the cannabis found was a small amount for the defendant’s personal use.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas and said the offences were now some time ago.
The advocate said the defendant had now found a job, and had a strong support network around him.
Woodworth also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, committed on August 20, but denied being concerned in importing the drug.
Those charges were said to involve a package sent to the island in the post containing 140.7 grams of cannabis.