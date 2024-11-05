An MHK says he has been contacted by concerned families of inmates who say wings at the Jurby prison have been locked down due to staff shortages.
Douglas North MHK David Ashford says he has been told there have been at least two occasions in the past couple of weeks where lockdowns have occurred.
He made the claim during this week’s House of Keys sitting where he asked ask Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson that, excluding the standard overnight lockdown and the 54 days' lockdown for Covid-19 which she has referred to, on how many occasions an entire prison wing has been locked down for a continuous period of more than 12 hours but less than 24 hours and 24 hours or more.
While Mrs Poole-Wilson said there had been no such lockdowns Mr Moorhouse expressed surprise.
He went on to say: ‘Can the minister go away and recheck that because I am aware from families of inmates up at the Isle of Man Prison that, even in the past couple of weeks, there was an occasion where they were locked up from Monday at 5pm until Wednesday morning and then the subsequent week from Friday at 5pm until Monday lunchtime.
‘On each occasion notes were shoved under the cell doors to say it was due to shortage of staffing so can I ask the minister to go away and look at that.’
Mrs Poole-Wilson responded by saying she will check but urged prisoners and/or their families to raise their concerns with the relevant authority.
She said: ‘If any honourable member has any concerns or information of the type he has just raised, it is really important it is raised with the Isle of Man Prison, so I will go away and get that checked.
‘The other thing I would say …it is always my strong view is that I would want that engagement to happen with the prison and a response to be provided and I would also remind honourable members the independent monitoring board members are regularly attending the prison and are a very good way for offenders to raise questions or concerns.’
Mr Ashford also expressed concerns such periods of lockdown would affect the inmates’ mental health and educational needs with courses not taking place.
He also said it is important the prison authorities also engage with families which Mrs Poole-Wilson agreed with.