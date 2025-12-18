Both the department and the charity say Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for vulnerable people, with increased isolation meaning abuse can go unnoticed unless friends, family and communities step in.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said abuse often takes many forms and is not always obvious.
She said: ‘Abuse isn’t just physical, it can be emotional, financial, or coercive, and it often hides in plain sight. The department has strengthened protections under the Domestic Abuse Act, increased support services, and is working closely with police and Victim Support Isle of Man to make it easier for people to speak out and intervene.’
Victim Support Isle of Man chief executive Lorna Trevethan said the pressures of the festive season could increase the risk of harm in abusive situations.
She said Christmas often brings financial stress, increased alcohol consumption and family tensions, all of which can exacerbate abusive behaviour. For victims, particularly older people, she said this time of year can feel even more isolating.
The charity is urging people to be aware of warning signs among family members, friends, neighbours or those they care for. These can include unexplained injuries or frequent excuses for physical harm, withdrawal from social contact, sudden changes in behaviour, or visible fear or anxiety around a partner or family member.
Victim Support also warns people to look out for sudden changes in financial circumstances, such as additional names appearing on bank accounts, unexpected changes to wills or deeds, unpaid bills or fear around spending money. Other indicators can include neglect, poor hygiene, lack of basic care, unexplained weight loss, missed medical appointments, or a decline in physical health.
Ms Trevethan said anyone who is worried about someone should try, where possible, to speak to them alone and reach out in a safe and supportive way.
She said it was important to listen without judgement, offer reassurance and avoid confrontation. People are encouraged to contact Victim Support Isle of Man for confidential advice and information, or to seek guidance from the adult safeguarding team. Out-of-hours support is also available through the social work service.
‘You don’t have to be certain to seek help,’ she said. ‘If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and speak to us. Together, we can make this season safer for everyone.’
The department said support is available to provide victims with immediate protection following incidents of domestic abuse. Restrictions placed on perpetrators can include preventing them from entering or going near a victim’s home, stopping them from forcing a victim to leave, requiring them to move out, or prohibiting contact altogether.
Domestic abuse can be reported to police by calling 0631212, or 999 in an emergency. Victim Support Isle of Man can be contacted on 679950 or by emailing [email protected]. Further information is available on the Victim Support and gov.im websites.