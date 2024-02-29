‘During my time here, I have been involved in various initiatives that I am proud of, including staff development programmes, the DESC Careers and Employability Framework, the Childcare Strategy, the new UCM Strategy, AEN service pathways, an increase of 20% in participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, establishment of the ‘theatre in education’ group at Kensington Arts, the development of a new Youth Strategy, implementation of a new Quality Assurance Framework for schools, the reopening of Ardwhallan to deliver an outdoor education programme, improved governance in Arts Council operations, and ongoing projects such as progressing the Education Bill, further expansion of the Childcare Strategy, expansion of the Quality Assurance framework, a new Department of Education, Sport and Culture website, a new improved RSE programme, and the exciting projects to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Arts Council in 2025 and much more.