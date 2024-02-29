Claire Christian has announced she has resigned from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
The Douglas South MHK shared a letter she sent to the Chief Minister yesterday (Wednesday) explaining her decision.
She said recent events, including the ‘criticism levelled at Julie Edge and the Department over the Southern Pool (a Council of Ministers decision) - followed by the perceived interference by other senior ministers’ have led her to make the decision.
Mrs Christian expressed her concern at the ‘policy direction and funding decisions may now be influenced more heavily by those not responsible for the department’.
Julie Edge was sacked from her role as Minister for Education, Sport and Culture on Thursday last week.
She was replaced by Garff MHK Daphne Caine.
Claire Christian said the announcement of her resignation comes with ‘great sadness’.
She said: ‘I will continue to represent my constituents of Douglas South, also as Chair of the Economic Policy Review Committee, and member of the Public Accounts Committee and the Standing Order Committee of Tynwald and the House of Keys.’
Her full letter to the Chief Minister, shared on Facebook, reads: ‘I am writing to submit my resignation from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
‘It has been a privilege to work within the Department for the past three and a half years, during which time I have been fortunate to witness the dedication and hard work of the Department staff.
‘I have been truly inspired by their commitment, often going above and beyond, sometimes working 12-hour days over a prolonged period of time.
‘I am particularly grateful for the high standards of teaching I have observed across the Island and the opportunity to work in the Culture Division and serve as Chair of the Arts Council.
‘Seeing Manx culture thriving has been an incredible experience for me.
‘During my time here, I have been involved in various initiatives that I am proud of, including staff development programmes, the DESC Careers and Employability Framework, the Childcare Strategy, the new UCM Strategy, AEN service pathways, an increase of 20% in participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, establishment of the ‘theatre in education’ group at Kensington Arts, the development of a new Youth Strategy, implementation of a new Quality Assurance Framework for schools, the reopening of Ardwhallan to deliver an outdoor education programme, improved governance in Arts Council operations, and ongoing projects such as progressing the Education Bill, further expansion of the Childcare Strategy, expansion of the Quality Assurance framework, a new Department of Education, Sport and Culture website, a new improved RSE programme, and the exciting projects to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Arts Council in 2025 and much more.
‘I would like to acknowledge the collaborative and supportive environment fostered by Julie Edge MHK, who demonstrated a true spirit of teamwork, respect and dedication to following procedures. Under this leadership, there was a significant and positive shift towards a more dynamic and experienced approach in the field of education.
‘Unfortunately, recent events - including the criticism levelled at Julie Edge and the Department over the Southern Pool (a Council of Ministers decision) - followed by the perceived interference by other senior ministers, have led me to the difficult decision to resign.
‘I am concerned the policy direction and funding decisions may now be influenced more heavily by those not responsible for the department.
‘I want to express my gratitude for the opportunities and experiences I have had during my time at DESC, and to those I have had the pleasure to work with.
‘I believe it is now in the best interest of both myself and the Department to part ways.
‘I remain committed to the betterment of education, sport and culture on the Island and wish the Department continued success in its future endeavours. Thank you for your understanding.’