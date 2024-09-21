Some 350 ‘Best of British’ cars will take part in a parade around the TT course on Sunday as a finale to the Festival of Motoring.
Police have warned of possible travel disruption, with a series of road closures in place for the parade, which sets off from the TT Grandstand at 10am tomorrow.
Highlight of the festival today (Saturday) will be a display of the classic cars on Douglas seafront from 10am to 5pm. A section of the Promenade Walkway will be closed between the kiosk and the war memorial from 8am to 6pm.
Cars will gather at the Grandstand from 9am to 9.45am tomorrow.
Glencrutchery Road will be closed to all southbound traffic from the Greenfield Road junction, to the junction of St Ninian’s traffic lights from 9am to no later than 11am.
Mooragh Promenade in Ramsey will be closed from Vollan Crescent to near to the junction of Premier Road from 9am to no later than 4.30pm.
The Mountain Road will close from Ramsey through to the Creg ny Baa from 12 noon.
Access to the Victory cafe will be maintained via the Tholt y Will Road. Access to the Creg ny Baa will maintained via Creg ny Baa back road and from the Hilberry direction.
The Mountain Road will open no later than 5pm.
Now in its fourth year, the highlight of the first day of the Festival of Motoring on Thursday was a gathering by Peel castle while Friday saw the popular closed road runs on the Sloc as well as a visit to the Isle of Man Motor Museum and Transport Museum in Jurby.