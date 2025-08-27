Today’s (Wednesday) Classic TT action around the Mountain Course has been delayed because of poor weather conditions.
Roads were due to close at 9.30am, but Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has confirmed an initial two-hour delay, meaning they will now shut no earlier than 11.30am.
The decision was made following heavy overnight rain and further downpours this morning, with organisers allowing extra time for the course to dry before racing can begin.
It is a busy day of action in store, with a contingency session this evening also being considered.
The revised schedule is set to feature the Historic Junior Classic TT, the Formula 1 Classic TT, and the Lightweight Classic TT, the latter having been rescheduled after Monday evening’s postponement.
Two parade laps are also planned: TT Rewind: The 80s and 90s and the Classic Sidecar Parade Lap.
A further update on the timetable is expected at 11am.