The Mannin Cancers Support Group, the TT’s current official charity partner, has confirmed that its collection of model sculptures celebrating some of the event’s most famous motorcycles will be on display over the next week.
The models, known collectively as the Mannin Bikes range, will be exhibited in the Mercury Club tent at the TT Grandstand. The display will run alongside the Joey Dunlop Pop-Up Exhibition and Cinema, which is open daily from until August 29.
Organisers say the showcase, titled TT Legends, is designed to celebrate the rich heritage of the world-famous road races and highlight the careers of some of its greatest riders.
Two of the most eye-catching models in the collection pay tribute to the late Joey Dunlop, a 26-time TT winner regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats.
The first is a replica of the 1983 Honda Britain, the machine on which Dunlop claimed his first Formula One TT victory. The second depicts the Honda SP1, the bike he rode to success in the 2000 Formula One TT, his final win on the Mountain Course.
The models are not just for show. They will eventually be auctioned during next year’s TT as part of Mannin Cancers’ fundraising campaign, A Wheelie Good Cause. Proceeds from the auction will support the charity’s work in assisting cancer patients and their families across the Isle of Man.
Interest in the auction is already being invited, with fans and collectors able to register online at bit.ly/tt-legends-auction.
A spokesperson for the charity said the exhibition would provide ‘a fitting tribute to Joey and to the enduring history of the TT, while also raising vital funds for those affected by cancer in the island’.