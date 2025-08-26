TV presenter Noel Edmonds took to the passenger seat of a sidecar at Jurby over the weekend, enjoying a high-speed lap with seasoned sidecar racer and four time TT winner Ryan Crowe.
Edmonds, who only last month confirmed he had bought a property on the Isle of Man while maintaining his principal home in New Zealand, told enthusiasts he had been won over by the island’s ‘massive community spirit’.
Updating his 81,000 followers in a video on Instagram, Noel expressed particular enthusiasm for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT and promised fans further updates about his island life.
Before climbing aboard the three-wheeler in Jurby, Edmonds borrowed a set of leathers from Classic TT and TT rider Dom Herbertson, a moment caught on social posts and video interviews shared from the paddock.
Local resident Charlotte Moran, who spoke with Edmonds after his sidecar experience, said he was ‘genuinely ecstatic’ at the speed and the spectacle.
Mr Edmonds told her: ‘It went very, very well and it was incredibly fast!
‘I didn’t know it was on my bucket list of things I wanted to do until that very moment, and it was sensational.
Jurby Day organisers said the open-air event attracted a wide range of riders and fans, from TT legends to newcomers, and that Edmonds’ presence added to an already lively atmosphere as the Classic TT continues this week.