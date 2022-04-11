Cloideryn navigate the pitfalls of technology

The cast of ‘Senior Technology’, presented by the Cloideryn theatre group

It will almost be a case of art imitating life when a community theatre group present their latest original play in the north of the island this weekend.

Cloideryn, the Ramsey-based amateur dramatics group, will put on a production of ‘Senior Technology’ this weekend at the Old Courthouse, Parliament Street, Ramsey, over three nights, from Thursday (tonight), to Saturday, from 7.30pm, with a matinee performance on Saturday afternoon, from 2.30pm.

‘Senior Technology’ is a warm-hearted situation comedy that features the adventures of a group of recently-retired ladies who find themselves with a lot of time on their hands and an urge to put their skills to the test by learning how to use social media, with predictably disastrous consequences.

The play is a self-produced production, written and directed by Cloideryn founder and organiser Heather Ruffino, and features a cast of well-known Ramsey personalities.

Heather said she was inspired to write the play after finding her own struggles with adapting to new technologies equally as comical.

‘I struggled with trying to figure out how computers work and getting my head around Facebook, just as much as many of my friends my own age did, and things went wrong all the time,’ said Heather.

‘I love comedy, especially the type of comedy where people share and tell hilarious stories, where things happen to people completely out of the blue, and I love writing my own comedy tales.

‘This was a play that I had originally written as a funny sketch a while ago and I always wanted to turn it into a full length play.

‘It is a comedy which is possibly aimed at people more my own age, as we all have experienced the pitfalls and frustrations of trying to get to grips with computers.

‘You see and hear them struggling and dealing with all the hiccups they encounter along the way.

The play is set to take place in Ramsey Courthouse, which is a venue that is close to Heather’s heart, and one where Cloideryn have hosted a couple of productions in the past.

‘It is wonderful to be back in Ramsey Courthouse,’ said Heather.

‘I love putting on plays there as it is such a fabulous building and shame to see it not being used.

‘Also, the original intention for the building, when it was originally built, was to be a place of entertainment, so it is wonderful for us to put it back to its original use.’