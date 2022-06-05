Clouding over, rain possible this afternoon
Sunday 5th June 2022 6:34 am
Share
Peel at 7.30am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A bright start to the day but cloud will tend to thicken with a chance of a few showery outbreak of rain later this afternoon and evening. Winds fresh at first from the east or northeast will fall light this morning, afternoon temperatures up to 16C.
Any rain will die out tonight, a rather cloudy day tomorrow but dry and brightening up during the morning. Winds light and variable in direction with temperatures up to 16C again.
Outlook
Dry on Tuesday with bright or sunny spells, light winds and temperatures up to 18C. Some rain is due Tuesday night
Sunrise: 4:50am Today Sunset: 9:45pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |