Clouding over, rain possible this afternoon

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

A bright start to the day but cloud will tend to thicken with a chance of a few showery outbreak of rain later this afternoon and evening. Winds fresh at first from the east or northeast will fall light this morning, afternoon temperatures up to 16C.

Any rain will die out tonight, a rather cloudy day tomorrow but dry and brightening up during the morning. Winds light and variable in direction with temperatures up to 16C again.

Outlook

Dry on Tuesday with bright or sunny spells, light winds and temperatures up to 18C. Some rain is due Tuesday night