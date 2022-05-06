Cloudy and wet

Today will be cloudy with some coastal mist affecting southern and eastern coasts, before rain arrives from the northwest, turning persistent and heavy at times before clearing early this evening. The moderate to fresh southwest wind will turn to the north or northwest and ease as the rain clears with highs of 14°C.

Becoming dry this evening with the chance of some bright or sunny spells to end the day, before turning cloudy again overnight. A light to moderate north to northwest wind with minimum temperature no lower than 7°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will be dry with the cloud lifting and breaking to allow bright or sunny intervals to develop, particularly during the afternoon. Highest temperature around 15°C in the light and variable breeze.

Remaining dry and bright on Sunday with some sunny spells, but also the threat of some coastal mist or fog patches. A mainly moderate southerly wind with top temperature around 15 or possibly 16°C.