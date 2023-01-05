The weather forecast from the Met Office;
A cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mostly light and patchy but turning a little heavier later in the afternoon as the southerly winds increase strong.
Then during the evening the rain will clear, as the winds swing southwesterly. Maximum temperature 11 Celsius.
Tonight will then be dry with brisk winds, with most of tomorrow dry and bright with fresh southwest winds. However, rain will arrive later in the evening, this turning heavy for a time overnight.
Sunrise: 8:37am Today
Sunset: 4:11pm Today
Outlook
Quite windy over the weekend, with otherwise bright intervals and occasional blustery showers.