Cloudy at first, bright later

Douglas at 7am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Dry and cloudy this morning with the cloud breaking in the afternoon to allow sunny spells to develop. Strong and gusty southwest wind gradually easing later in the day. Top temperature 15°C.

Fine and dry tomorrow with sunny spells. Light to moderate west or southwest wind falling light and variable, highest temperature 16°C.

Outlook

Likely to remain dry for much of Sunday, although often cloudy, and a moderate mainly easterly wind.

Increased risk of showery outbreaks of rain into the start of next week.