Cloudy at first, brighter later
Saturday 2nd July 2022 6:23 am
The view from the Bungalow at 7.20am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Neil Young at the Met Office:
Generally dry but largely cloudy this morning, some sunshine this afternoon but with the risk of the odd shower. Moderate southwest winds and a top temperature of 16°C.
Dry with bright or sunny spells tomorrow, a moderate west or northwest wind and highest temperature 17°C.
Outlook
Fine and dry again on Monday with further bright or sunny spells.
Sunrise: 4:51am Today Sunset: 9:54pm Today
