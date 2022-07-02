Cloudy at first, brighter later

The view from the Bungalow at 7.20am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by Neil Young at the Met Office:

Generally dry but largely cloudy this morning, some sunshine this afternoon but with the risk of the odd shower. Moderate southwest winds and a top temperature of 16°C.

Dry with bright or sunny spells tomorrow, a moderate west or northwest wind and highest temperature 17°C.

Outlook

Fine and dry again on Monday with further bright or sunny spells.