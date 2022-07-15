Cloudy at first, brighter later

The weather forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:

Cloudy this morning with just the risk of a few outbreaks of light rain in places, otherwise dry and becoming bright this afternoon with sunny spells developing as the light or moderate west-southwest winds freshen before veering north-westerly. Top temperature 19 Celsius.

Outlook

Fine tomorrow with good spells of sunshine, lighter southerly breezes and becoming warm with temperatures rising to 21 or 22°C away from windward coasts.

Fine and very warm on Sunday as temperatures continue to rise, reaching about 24°C inland. Then becoming even hotter on Monday and Tuesday.