Cloudy at first, brighter later

Friday 15th July 2022 6:19 am
Peel at 7.17am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:
Cloudy this morning with just the risk of a few outbreaks of light rain in places, otherwise dry and becoming bright this afternoon with sunny spells developing as the light or moderate west-southwest winds freshen before veering north-westerly. Top temperature 19 Celsius.
Outlook
Fine tomorrow with good spells of sunshine, lighter southerly breezes and becoming warm with temperatures rising to 21 or 22°C away from windward coasts.
Fine and very warm on Sunday as temperatures continue to rise, reaching about 24°C inland. Then becoming even hotter on Monday and Tuesday.
Sunrise: 5:05am Today Sunset: 9:43pm Today
