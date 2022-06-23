Cloudy at first, sunny later
Thursday 23rd June 2022 5:28 am
Snaefell at 6.26am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Dry again today and becoming mostly sunny after a cloudy start. Becoming warm as well, with temperature rising to around 20 Celsius, still with light winds.
Outlook
Cooler and cloudier tomorrow with a little patchy rain at times, especially in the evening. Temperatures just about 17°C at best.
Mostly dry and bright on Saturday with sunny intervals and only isolated showers coming across on a fresh southerly wind.
Sunrise: 4:46am Today Sunset: 9:55pm Today
