Cloudy at first, sunny later

Dry again today and becoming mostly sunny after a cloudy start. Becoming warm as well, with temperature rising to around 20 Celsius, still with light winds.

Outlook

Cooler and cloudier tomorrow with a little patchy rain at times, especially in the evening. Temperatures just about 17°C at best.

Mostly dry and bright on Saturday with sunny intervals and only isolated showers coming across on a fresh southerly wind.