Rehearsals are set to continue across the summer months for an alternative show choir focusing on the horror genre.
‘Hysteria’, which has been put together by island performer Louisa Thomas, sings horror-pop, witchy folk songs and modern pop and rock, with most of the musical numbers being acapella which Louisa has written vocal arrangements for.
Eleven more rehearsals will take place between now and the end of August, in preparation for the choir’s participation in an upcoming horror-folk ‘festival’ which will take place in October.
Rehearsals have been ongoing since the beginning of March, with the choir singing songs such as ‘Knock 123’, ‘Blood on my Hands’, ‘One Way or Another’, ‘Burn The Witch’, ‘Angel of Small Death’ and ‘On Your Side’.
Starting off with acapella arrangements and the ‘dark art’ of group singing, the sessions have progressed into more performative pieces such as seances, summonings and screaming.
Talking about the sessions, Louisa said: ‘There's no charge and singers can bring their own drinks and snacks.
‘We'll be singing acapella (unaccompanied) for most of the songs but I'll be teaching with a piano, and each rehearsal will start with a vocal warm up before we move on to whatever song we're working on that week.
‘There's no "I'll just watch" for a group like this, everyone will be joining in but no one has to sing on their own.
‘We have sheet music and lyrics for everyone but we'll also be learning by ear, so our singers can learn in whichever way suits them.’
Louisa chooses a song as a starting point for each piece and strips it down to its melody and lyrics.
The first time these arrangements are heard is then during the rehearsals, which means that those involved get to be a ‘part of the creative process’.
‘Certain songs will include swearing and certain performances will include fake blood, while other acts we work with may include horror-burlesque or aspects not suitable for children,’ Louisa added.
‘I've written the vocal arrangements for Hysteria roughly in alto/soprano range to start with but they will be adapted depending on who attends.
‘There's no gender specifications for sections so everyone can decide which line suits them best for each piece.
‘I've called this a show choir rather than a community choir because there'll be much more performative aspects to the shows - we'll be performing off book (without lyrics or sheet music) and looking at costumes, staging and movement.’
Louisa has encouraged ‘confident performers’ to get involved in the upcoming sessions, ahead of the horror season later this year including Hop Tu Naa, bonfire night, the winter solstice and national horror day.
The remaining rehearsals will take place on Sundays from 1pm to 3pm at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin on the following dates: May 16, May 25, June 22, June 29, July 13, July 20, July 27, August 3, August 10, August 17 and August 24.
To find out more about the choir, you can visit its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram at @hysteriaevilchoir