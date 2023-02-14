The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Cloudy this morning, possibly with a few spots of very light rain, then the afternoon will be dry as some bright or sunny spells break through. Moderate or fresh south or southeast winds, the maximum temperature 10 Celsius.
Tonight will stay dry, before tomorrow morning a band of rain moves across the island. However, this will soon clear to leave a dry and bright afternoon. Strong southerly winds at first tomorrow, these easing as the rain clears.
Sunrise: 7:42am
Sunset: 5:25pm
Outlook
A little rain at times on Thursday and Friday, with a period of strong to gale force westerly winds.